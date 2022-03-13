'We're pleased to see Rassie and Springboks receive the recognition they deserve,' says Mark Alexander

Cape Town — SA Rugby were the big winners at the South African Sports Awards held Durban on Saturday. A total of five titles were scooped up by SA Rugby. The governing body was named Sports Federation of the Year, the Springboks were named Team of the Year, while individual awards were bagged by director of rugby Rassie Erasmus (Coach of the Year), Springbok Makazole Mapimpi (Sportsman of the Year), and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi (People’s Choice Sports Star of the Year).

Story continues below Advertisment

Springbok Sevens rising star Ronald Brown was also nominated in the Newcomer of the Year category, which was won by athlete Mine de Klerk. The awards covered the period of 1 September 2019 to 31 August 2021. During this time, the Springboks won the World Cup in Japan and claimed a dramatic 2-1 Series win against the British & Irish Lions. SA Rugby president Mark Alexander congratulated the winners and thanked them for their dedication in trying times.

“This is a proud day for the Springboks and SA Rugby, and I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the winners for their hard work and dedication on and off the field. Winning five awards in the country’s biggest awards ceremony is a massive achievement. “The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc around the world in the last two years and it placed SA Rugby under huge strain with matches being cancelled and the sport literally coming to a halt for almost two full seasons, so to win the National Federation of the Year award was also very rewarding. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at SA Rugby and in the extended rugby family for putting in the hard yards behind the scenes for their contribution to this success, and I am confident that they will continue to strive to ensure that the organisation remains one of the best in the country, if not the world.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Alexander also praised Erasmus, Mapimpi and Kolisi for their individual awards. “We are blessed to have some of the most talented coaches and players in the world in our ranks, and it gives me great pleasure to see Rassie, Makazole and Siya receive the recognition they deserve for their achievements. “Each one of them has played a vital role in the Springboks’ success in the last few years, and I believe that that they will continue to be prominent figures when the team returns to the field in July for what will be an important season as the team prepares for the Rugby World Cup in France next year.”

Story continues below Advertisment

SA Sports Awards category winners from rugby: National Federation of the Year - SA Rugby Team of the Year - Springboks

Story continues below Advertisment

Coach of the Year - Rassie Erasmus Sportsman of the Year - Makazole Mapimpi People’s Choice Sports Star of the Year - Siya Kolisi