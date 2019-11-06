He may be softly spoken and shy even, but he is the exact opposite between the four white lines and it is no surprise that the 27-year-old has finally been recognised as the world’s best, named at the weekend as World Rugby Player of the Year for 2019.
When you consider he was named SA Rugby’s Player of the Year in 2016 and 2018, it was always only going to be a matter of time before he won the biggest award of them all.
Du Toit is what one could describe as a silent assassin. He goes about his work without fanfare or pomp but when he is done you know he’s left his mark.
If it’s not his tireless working off the ball, tackling again and again, it’s his powerful carries, again and again, that help get his team over the advantage line, and on top of the opposition.