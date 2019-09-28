CAPE TOWN – The bookies have South Africa to win by 60 points-plus. That is being conservative because ordinarily the Springboks should beat Namibia by 100-plus points every time they play.

Namibia plays in some of South Africa’s secondary provincial competitions and takes a beating, so why expect anything different when they play against some of the best players in South Africa?

The result is not in question, but the performances of the Springboks will be the talking point.