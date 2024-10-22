Where will ‘Jack of all trades’ Damian Willemse fit in Springboks’ November tour puzzle?

Damian Willemse’s timely return to form will give Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus another selection headache in terms of how they can optimally use his versatility. Willemse started at fullback for the Springboks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, his last match in the green and gold after missing out on the home series against Ireland and the Rugby Championship with a fractured finger earlier this year.

In his third match back after injury, Willemse produced a Man-of-the-Match display at flyhalf in the Stormers’ bonus-win over Munster last weekend, with his running ability and creativity with ball in hand on show, while he also put in a top kicking display off the tee. Willemse, who can also play inside centre, is a great player to have for the Springboks, especially as they like to go with forward-heavy bench splits, such as a 6-2 or a even a 7-1, which we saw in that World Cup final. v\]

Damian Willemse made it look too easy in the 1⃣0⃣ jersey to lead the DHL Stormers to their #VURC win over Munster ✨ pic.twitter.com/sB3aSVoWFB — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) October 21, 2024 But where will Willemse fit in ahead of the Springboks’ November tour, where they will face Scotland, England and Wales?

The fullback position is currently hotly contested, with Aphelele Fassi the man in the seat following a sensational return to the Springboks in 2024. Fassi has regained that form that earned him his first Bok cap in 2021, showing his attacking prowess as well as his top ability under the high-ball. Veteran fullback Willie le Roux is also still in the mix, having had a lovely start to United Rugby Championship campaign with the Bulls. However, Erasmus has already indicated that he is unlikely to make it to the next World Cup in Australia, which should see Fassi and Willemse fighting for that No 15 jersey going forward. Whether it will be fullback, flyhalf or inside centre, Willemse revealed the secret to his versatility, saying that preparation is key.

“It’s all about my preparation and practice during the week, making sure I firstly nail my detail in every position and what’s expected from me," Willemse told Red Bull South Africa. “When I do hit the pitch and am needed to fulfil a different role, I trust my preparation to go out and not 'think' but execute as best I can.” His ability to adapt was on full display during the 2022 match against New Zealand at Ellis Park, a moment that underscored his impact as a multi-positional player.

“I started at fullback, but after a yellow card and a concussion to Jesse [Kriel], I had to move forward to play at centre,” Willemse recalls. “It was my first time playing against the All Blacks in the midfield, and I had to adjust quickly. Later in the game, I found my flow.”

Stormers DOR John Dobson on Damian Willemse and how much he contributes to the Stormers as a team player. "He was really really good." #STOvMUN #URC pic.twitter.com/nJYXql3XCc — Leighton Koopman (@Leighton_K) October 20, 2024 The evolution of the Springboks’ bench under Erasmus has made Willemse an invaluable member of the team.

He credits his growth in this area to working with seasoned players such as Frans Steyn, who was the Springboks’ original ‘Jack of all trades’. “Rugby is evolving significantly every week. “We, as players, need to stay ahead of the curve,” Willemse added. For me, it’s about practising within my skill set and building my game around what I’m good at, rather than inventing new things.