Who came out on top in the Springboks player ratings against Argentina

It was the brutal battle the Springboks expected from Argentina on Saturday, and several players stated their 2023 World Cup intentions in the 24-13 victory in Buenos Aires. IOL Sport's Leighton Koopman rates the Boks on their performance.

Player ratings 15. Damian Willemse (8): Shook off an iffy Bok start to finish as one of the top players. Secure under the high ball, kicked brilliantly and looked comfortable on the attack from fullback. 14. Canan Moodie (8.5): Surely the speedster attacked and tackled himself onto a plane seat to France. All over the park from minute one and played his best test yet as he helped the Boks get the upperhand. 13. Lukhanyo Am (6): A gem on defence for the Springboks and kept the ball flowing in the backline with some decent runs. His injury in a tackle will be a massive concern looking at the World Cup.

12. Andre Esterhuizen (7): Some strong tackles early on when Argentina could do little on the attack. Makes plenty of meters when he carries the ball on the attack and bumped off plenty of defenders.

11. Makazole Mapimpi (8): Dangerous when he has the ball under his arm and scored a good team try. Works off the ball on defence and won a penalty on the ground. Solid under under the high kicks. 10. Manie Libbok (7.5): A sublime performance on the attack and it's like he has the world's time when passing or putting in cross-field kicks. Shook off some iffy goal-kicking to finish strong. 9. Cobus Reinach (7.5): His speed behind the Bok pack allows South Africa to play a second quicker on the attack. He kept the Argentine defence busy, but can work on his box kicks.

8. Jasper Wiese (6): Tough as nails in a physical battle when he carried the ball on the attack and when he tackled. Still a few tips and tricks he can learn from Duane Vermeulen as the Bok number 8. 7. Franco Mostert (4): It's maybe time to reconsider Mostert as a seven option. His physicality is not where it was a couple of years ago and he got smashed a few times in tackles. Unnecessary yellow card. 6. Deon Fourie (7): A missed tackled led to a try for Argentina, but on the ground he was a demon and slowed ball down. Took over as captain and did a good job during the fightback.

5. Marvin Orie (6.5): An unnecessary penalty reversal after shoving a player in the face, but worked hard all over the park and almost scored a try from a charged down kick. 4. Jean Kleyn (7): Quietly goes about his work smashing ball carriers back in tackles. His disruption of lineouts makes him a valuable contester. Carried some good balls on the attack. 3. Thomas du Toit (7): Followed up the Boks' good scrum performance and had the Argies under pressure. His tackling was also very good and made a case for himself.

2. Bongi Mbonambi (7): Successful debut as captain. Worked Argentina in the scrums and set up some good ball with lineout throws. Communication was spot on with the ref. 1. Trevor Nyakane (7): Worked well in tandem with Du Toit for scrum dominance, and was strong in the tackles he made early on. An asset with the ball carrying around the rucks.

Replacements: 16. Joseph Dweba (6): Added some much-needed oomph in the second half when the Boks overpowered Argentina. 17. Gerhard Steenekamp (7): He can be happy with the debut after winning two penalties with his first scrums. 18. Vincent Koch (6): Mr. Dependable to get scrum dominance off the bench and he did just that. 19. Jean-Luc du Preez (7): Massive off the bench and put in some solid tackles and attacking meters.

20. Evan Roos (6): Contributed good with strong runs and defence when he came on. 21. Herschel Jantjies (7): Made the most of the opportunity he received off the bench. Attacked and tackled well. 22. Jesse Kriel (8): Brilliant in the lead-up to Mapimpi's try and defended back strongly to shut Argentina down.