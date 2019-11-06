Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira announced his retirement earlier today.
News many rugby fans knew would come eventually but is still hard to swallow.
Beast, as he is affectionately known, along with his victorious Springbok team mates will embark on a country wide Rugby World Cup trophy tour from Thursday and fans will get their last chance to see him with the national team.
Mtawarira was born in Zimbabwe and came to play in South Africa as a teenager with dreams of playing professional rugby.
He then made his debut with the Sharks in 2006 and couple of years later he played for the first time in green and gold in 2008.