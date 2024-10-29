Why Springboks called up Jordan Hendrikse to replace the injured Frans Malherbe

Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse has certainly not been called up to pack down in the front row after replacing tighthead prop Frans Malherbe in the Springboks’ squad for their November. Instead, the in-form Sharks man will fight it out for a spot in the backline, as the Springboks feel they have enough cover and versatility in the front row ahead of Test matches against Scotland, England and Wales.

Malherbe suffered an ankle injury in the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship clash against the Glasgow Warriors in Stellenbosch last Saturday, becoming the third Bok to miss the November tour because of injury. Utility back Damian Willemse has already been ruled out with a groin injury, while utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels is also on the sidelines. Bulls No 8 Cameron Hannekom was called up for Willemse, while tighthead prop Wilco Louw back is the Bok fold after a three-year absence. Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar was also added to the touring squad.

Duality of Rugby.



On the same night that Jordan Hendrikse sinks a 59m kick in the rain, with the clock in the red, to win the Currie Cup Final.



Manie Libbok misses a kick in from front of the posts to win the Rugby Championship.



Heartbreak for one, ecstasy for the other. pic.twitter.com/spcYyesuxI — Angus (@AnalystGus) September 21, 2024 Jordan Hendrikse, who joins his brother Jaden in the squad, made his Test debut for the Boks in the one-off Test against Wales in London in June this year.

After missing out on selection against Ireland, Portugal and the Rugby Championship, Hendrikse knuckled down and produced some top performances for the Sharks. He kicked a late long-range penalty to win the Currie Cup final against the Lions, while he has been excellent in opening round of the URC. “Jordan has been playing very well for the Sharks in the URC and he’s a capped Springbok, so he is familiar with our structures,” coach Rassie Erasmus said..

“This will also serve as a great opportunity for him to get further exposure at international level and in the Springbok set-up itself. We also have good depth among the forwards, so we opted to call up Jordan to add further depth among the backs. “He’s a talented player, and he’s been growing in the role at his union as we saw with his late penalty goal to earn the Sharks the Currie Cup title earlier this season, and through his recent performances in the URC, so we are excited to see what he can add to the squad.” The Springboks are pretty stacked in the front row, with Louw joining Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Ox Nche and Gerhard Steenekamp in the squad. Erasmus also mentioned that it would be easy to replace one of big men should the need arise.