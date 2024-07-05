Why the home team Springboks will play in a white jersey, teal shorts against Ireland

The Springboks were talk of the town once more on Friday, and on this occasion before a single crunching tackled had even landed. The Springboks take on Ireland in the first Test match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, and will don their distinctive white jersey with teal shorts to match instead of their traditional green and gold jerseys and white shorts

At least it’s not the so-called “Checkers kit”, the outfit that hit headlines during the Rugby World Cup last year, when ardent fans were divided about the Springboks’ “busy” jersey. This was despite it having featured before the World Cup, but had not yet gained such notoriety. The Springboks posted their team photo on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday morning.

Your #Springboks team for tomorrow's clash against Ireland in Pretoria 🏉![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/QtB9cb8MzK — Springboks (@Springboks) July 5, 2024 Increase inclusivity The alternative kit was used at the World Cup in a bid to increase inclusivity for those with varying degrees of colour blindness.

Of course the Springboks are the home team, and World Rugby’s rules dictate that the home must wear an alternate or different colour strip when the teams’ jerseys clash or are too close to each other. Ireland usually sport their traditional emerald green coloured jerseys. Though their green jerseys are lighter in hue than that of South Africa, it has always been the case that the home team wears an alternate strip when they meet on the rugby field. In the lead-up to the match, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said he had a soft spot in his heart for the Irish, but insisted they were a bit full of themselves during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.