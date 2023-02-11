Durban - In five months’ time today, the Springboks host the Wallabies in their first match of the year and two months later they begin their World Cup defence in a Pool B game against Scotland in Marseilles. In between those matches, Siya Kolisi’s men play five other matches where they can tick every possible box in their preparations but right now in the Six Nations, the Boks’ Pool B opponents are firing some serious warning shots to the rugby world.

The Six Nations is the part of a World Cup year where the northern hemisphere teams sharpen their challenge and then it is the turn of the south to use the Rugby Championship to prove their readiness. And then the whole bunch gather for the global jamboree, and this 10th edition of the event is shaping up to be the most fiercely fought of them all.

If you look at the Springboks’ half of the World Cup draw, there is going to be serious blood in the water from as early as the pool stages because the vagaries of the draw have heaped many of the leading contenders in one pile, while the other side of the draw is relatively plain sailing until the semi-finals, and this is where England, Australia and Argentina are laughing. On the Springbok side of the draw, one quarter-final will pit the winner of Pool B (South Africa/Ireland/Scotland) against the runner-up of Pool A (New Zealand/France) and the other quarter is the runner-up of Pool B playing the winner of Pool A (New Zealand/France).

By the semi-finals, only two out of South Africa, New Zealand, Ireland, France and Scotland will remain … The Boks have Ireland and Scotland in their Pool B, and if you look at how well those two countries played last week in defeating Wales (in Cardiff) and England (at Twickenham), respectively, then you will understand the enormity of the challenge facing Kolisi's men.

Bok fans might scoff at Scotland but they would do so at their peril because the tartan army has been building nicely under coach Gregor Townsend for a while and they have game-breakers in their side, notably Duhan van der Merwe, who scored one of the finest tries in Six Nations history last week, and mercurial flyhalf Finn Russell. Sure, the Boks will be favoured to beat the Scots but – on a day when Russell's nifty passes stick and Duhan fires his afterburners – Scotland can beat anybody.