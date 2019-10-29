Heineken® has brought to life the Rugby World Cup 2019™ in South Africa by launching the #TeamHeineken Experience, an interactive experience at The Zone in Rosebank Mall, Johannesburg .
The experience is designed to excite both rugby and non-rugby fans demonstrating that everyone can enjoy the spirit of the tournament, driving Heineken®’s mantra of “You don’t need to know the rules to enjoy Rugby World Cup 2019™.”
The #TeamHeineken Experience blends Heineken®’s premium beer with cutting-edge technology, including a virtual reality kicking game. The immersive experience includes opportunities to win Heineken® and Rugby World Cup 2019™ merchandise, as well receive a limited-edition personalised Heineken® Rugby World Cup 2019™ bottle.