Heineken® has brought to life the Rugby World Cup 2019™ in South Africa by launching the  #TeamHeineken Experience, an interactive experience at The Zone in Rosebank Mall, Johannesburg .

The experience is designed to excite both rugby and non-rugby fans demonstrating that everyone  can enjoy the spirit of the tournament, driving Heineken®’s mantra of “You don’t need to know the  rules to enjoy Rugby World Cup 2019™.”

The #TeamHeineken Experience blends Heineken®’s premium beer with cutting-edge technology,  including a virtual reality kicking game. The immersive experience includes opportunities to win  Heineken® and Rugby World Cup 2019™ merchandise, as well receive a limited-edition personalised  Heineken® Rugby World Cup 2019™ bottle.

Fans can also get a taste of the alcohol-free Heineken® 0.0 from the revolutionary Heineken® Blade  draught system, the first of its kind in Africa. Entry into the #TeamHeineken Experience is free of  charge to anyone of legal drinking age in South Africa. Doors are open 10am to 6pm daily for the  duration of Rugby World Cup 2019™.

Along with the experience, Heineken® will bring a Japanese stadium experience to South Africa  through a final match viewing on the 2nd of November. In true Heineken® style, this viewing  experience will have some of South Africa’s biggest acts performing prior to kick-off, as well as
opportunity to engage with SA’s renowned rugby legends.

Stand a chance to win a Heineken® Rugby World Cup 2019™ hamper worth R2 500.00, with  merchandise including an exclusive Heineken® Rugby World Cup 2019™ shirt, Heineken® socks, the  official Rugby World Cup 2019™ replica ball, a personalised limited edition Heineken® Rugby World  Cup 2019™ bottle, bottle opener and a cooler bag, as well as 1 double ticket to Heineken®’s Rugby  World Cup 2019™ Final viewing experience to rub shoulders with SA’s Rugby legends.

To stand a  chance to win with #TeamHeineken, tell us when the Rugby World Cup 2019™ final taking place?

Simply SMS your answer followed by your name, surname and email address to 33258. SMS costs  R1.50. Other terms and conditions apply.
Not for Persons under the Age of 18. Enjoy Responsibly.