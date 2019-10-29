Win a chance to enjoy the Rugby World Cup final with #TeamHeineken









Heineken® has brought to life the Rugby World Cup 2019™ in South Africa by launching the #TeamHeineken Experience, an interactive experience at The Zone in Rosebank Mall, Johannesburg .

The experience is designed to excite both rugby and non-rugby fans demonstrating that everyone can enjoy the spirit of the tournament, driving Heineken®’s mantra of “You don’t need to know the rules to enjoy Rugby World Cup 2019™.”

The #TeamHeineken Experience blends Heineken®’s premium beer with cutting-edge technology, including a virtual reality kicking game. The immersive experience includes opportunities to win Heineken® and Rugby World Cup 2019™ merchandise, as well receive a limited-edition personalised Heineken® Rugby World Cup 2019™ bottle.





Fans can also get a taste of the alcohol-free Heineken® 0.0 from the revolutionary Heineken® Blade draught system, the first of its kind in Africa. Entry into the #TeamHeineken Experience is free of charge to anyone of legal drinking age in South Africa. Doors are open 10am to 6pm daily for the duration of Rugby World Cup 2019™.





Along with the experience, Heineken® will bring a Japanese stadium experience to South Africa through a final match viewing on the 2nd of November. In true Heineken® style, this viewing experience will have some of South Africa’s biggest acts performing prior to kick-off, as well as

opportunity to engage with SA’s renowned rugby legends.





Stand a chance to win a Heineken® Rugby World Cup 2019™ hamper worth R2 500.00, with merchandise including an exclusive Heineken® Rugby World Cup 2019™ shirt, Heineken® socks, the official Rugby World Cup 2019™ replica ball, a personalised limited edition Heineken® Rugby World Cup 2019™ bottle, bottle opener and a cooler bag, as well as 1 double ticket to Heineken®’s Rugby World Cup 2019™ Final viewing experience to rub shoulders with SA’s Rugby legends.





To stand a chance to win with #TeamHeineken, tell us when the Rugby World Cup 2019™ final taking place?





Simply SMS your answer followed by your name, surname and email address to 33258. SMS costs R1.50. Other terms and conditions apply.