With Damian Willemse set to move to flyhalf, who will be the Springboks’ fullback in Europe?

Cape Town — With Jacques Nienaber declaring that Damian Willemse is the first-choice flyhalf for the Springboks on the end-of-year tour, who should line up at fullback in November? Willemse showed his class when filling in for either Handre Pollard or Elton Jantjies at pivot this year, and has convinced the Bok coach that he has the skills and temperament to be the attacking general in the opening Test against Ireland in Dublin on November 5.

Story continues below Advertisement

Willemse has been considered a fullback since Rassie Erasmus took charge of Bok rugby in 2018, and that is where he has earned most of his 23 Test caps — despite playing mainly at inside centre for the Stormers in their United Rugby Championship title-winning campaign. He has edged ahead of Willie le Roux at fullback this year but now that he will be at flyhalf in November, should Le Roux reclaim the No 15 jersey against Ireland? Not necessarily. The 33-year-old has accumulated 79 Test caps, but doesn’t quite have that same attacking spark that he possessed when he first emerged on the international scene.

Le Roux can still play a valuable role off the bench, as he can cover multiple backline positions, but there are a host of other options who provide much more of a cutting edge with ball in hand in particular. Top of that list must be Kurt-Lee Arendse. The Bulls speedster has been outstanding for his franchise over the past few years, and after being rewarded with a Bok berth this year, he has continued in that vein. Although the former sevens star has featured at wing for the national team, he has proven on numerous occasions in the URC that he is an outstanding fullback who can handle any kind of conditions and situations.

Story continues below Advertisement

Arendse was again one of the few standouts for the Bulls in their 31-17 loss to Munster in Limerick last weekend, where rain and strong winds made life difficult in covering the backline and general defence. But what about Warrick Gelant? He was the best South African fullback in last season’s URC, where he brought a dynamic set of skills on attack that took the Stormers to the next level, and ultimately to the title. The 27-year-old has also now begun life in France with Racing 92, where he has featured in two matches so far in the French Top 14.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gelant’s knowledge of local conditions could come in handy in the second Test of the tour, against France in Marseille on November 12. But what could count against him — although it shouldn’t — is that he wasn’t entirely convincing at wing for the Boks in the few opportunities he received this year. There’s one other serious contender — apart from Frans Steyn, who is perhaps more of a back-up at the moment — and that is Dillyn Leyds. The 30-year-old Capetonian has excelled for La Rochelle in France, where he is equally comfortable at fullback and wing, while he can even be found at flyhalf at times.

Leyds is even more familiar with the European environment than Gelant, and was part of La Rochelle’s famous Champions Cup triumph last season. He just missed out on the 2019 World Cup squad, and possesses all the playmaking abilities that could be a real asset for the Boks. @ashfakmohamed