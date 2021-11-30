World Cup winner Trevor Nyakane to join Racing 92

Paris — Rugby World Cup winner Trevor Nyakane will join Racing 92 on a three-year deal in December, the French club's head coach Laurent Travers said on Tuesday. Tight-head prop Nyakane, 32, started all three of the Springboks' November fixtures and will arrive from the Blue Bulls before Georges-Henri Colombe leaves the Parisian side for La Rochelle at the end of the season.

According to SuperSport, Racing have paid R5 million ($310,000) to the Bulls for Nyakane with his deal in Pretoria ending in 2023. "It was important to sign back-up with the departure of George-Henri Colombe. We also wanted someone with experience to help the youngsters. It's an added value but also an example," Travers told AFP.

"He has top-level experience. It was important that he's able to pass it on. He can play at tight-head and loose-head prop, I think he's even played one or two matches at hooker. "He's a versatile player and I hope he'll bring what we expect," he added.