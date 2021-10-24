World Rugby agree with points made in Rassie Erasmus’ video - report

Durban - It appears that behind the scenes, World Rugby agree with most of the points made by Rassie Erasmus in his famous video assassination of Aussie referee Nic Berry during the series against the Lions, and it is further understood that the video was leaked into social media from Australia, and not by Erasmus. These claims were made by a South African Sunday newspaper known to have close links to Erasmus, SA Rugby’s Director.

Erasmus and SA Rugby were charged with bringing the game into disrepute and the hearing for the two parties is to take place on October 30 and 31. Rapport newspaper claims that World Rugby concurs with Erasmus on 23 of the 26 errors he highlighted in Berry’s officiating of the first Test, which the Springboks lost. Erasmus has always maintained that he did not leak the video to the public and that it was only meant for the eyes of SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux, the Bok coaching staff, Berry, and World Rugby’s refereeing department.

ALSO READ: Rassie Erasmus: ’We all deserve an opportunity to tell the truth’ Videos such as the one made by Erasmus are commonplace in rugby when frustrated coaches want feedback after matches but this is the first time one of them has gone public While there is no proof, it is suspected that the video was uploaded on social media from Australia. As things stand, World Rugby has to prove that Erasmus deliberately leaked the video if they are to make the charges against him stick.