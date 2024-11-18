World Rugby Awards: Where is Ox Nche? The actual ‘baddest man on the planet’

Having watched the farce that was Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul over the weekend, we were all hoping for some much-needed sporting reality and common sense this week. Watching a 58-year-old Tyson selling his soul for $20 million was rather a tough to stomach. The once beautiful sport of boxing, renowned for its mix of grace and brutality, now being run by YouTubers exploiting legends for massive pay days.

At least we have rugby, another sport which mixes grace and brutality in equal measure. But on Monday, we again saw a lack of serious common sense when World Rugby announced the nominations for their Player of the Year award. Three Springboks deservedly made the cut, with the speedy Cheslin Kolbe, powerhouse Eben Etzebeth and indefatigable Pieter-Steph du Toit headlining the nominations along with Ireland No 8 Caelan Doris.

Lighting up the world stage ⚡️



Introducing 2024's nominees for Men's 15s Player of the Year#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/BKRZD6xzwJ — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 18, 2024 Flyhalf sensation Sacha-Feinberg Mngomezulu, meanwhile, was nominated for Men's 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

But where is Springboks loosehead prop Ox Nche, who has probably been the most dominant rugby player in the world when it comes to his primary job? That job being pulverising opposition props in the scrum. In a year where coach Rassie Erasmus has rotated heavily - 50 players were picked by the Boks in 2024 - Nche was a constant figure in the Springboks’ matchday squads. Nche had to play a lot more minutes and take on a lot more responsibility in the absence of the injured Steven Kitshoff in the Bok No 1 jersey. And it looked like he relished the opportunity as he pumped everyone he faced in the scrum.

He was so dominant that Australia almost lost all of their props to “head injuries” in Perth to force uncontested scrums, while he had the highly rated Los Pumas prop Joe Sclavi doing the moonwalk in both their Test matches during the Rugby Championship. But it’s not only his scrumming that was good, Nche’s ball-carrying has been that like that of a 21-year-old, as he powered through tacklers to give the Boks momentum and quick ball. He also tackles all that moves, defending powerfully in that pillar channel close to the rucks. But scrumming is where he has no equal, with his powerful frame, strength and technique making him the ultimate loosehead prop at the moment.

Ox Nche yesterday 🐂



64 minutes

23 metres

7 carries

4 defenders beaten 💥

2/3 tackles

1 clean break

0 turnovers lost

0 penalties conceded



Will we finally see a prop nominated for WPotY? 👊 #ARGvsRSA

pic.twitter.com/4HaShRfeQO — HG Rugby (@HuwGriffinRugby) September 22, 2024

It’s not often that a prop is considered for such an accolade. In fact, in the 23-year history of the award, Ireland hooker Keith Wood is the only front-row forward who have won it when he came out on top in 2001. But Nche is a special one. Not only does he love a piece of chocolate cake, but he takes pleasure in obliterating tightheads. He always seems to deliverer an eight-out-of-10 performance, and hardly ever makes mistakes or concedes a penalty. All the nominees, especially the South Africans, deserve to be there. But they had to make room for the Ox. It’s not bias, it’s stating facts. Pretty much common sense.