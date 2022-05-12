Stefan Ungerer rejoins Stormers on two-year deal

Scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer will rejoin the Stormers squad next week on a two-year deal. Ungerer, who was on loan for John Dobson’s side in the first five games of their United Rugby Championship campaign, will return on a short-term loan again in the coming week, with his two-year contract starting in July.

The Stormers will face Scarlets in their final league game in Wales on May 21, and Ungerer will be available for the clash. After that, he will return to Griquas before his move back to Cape Town. Ungerer says he is looking forward to settling in the Cape again. "It is great to be back and know that I will be settled here for the next two years.

Good to know Stefan Ungerer will be calling Cape Town home. He already knows his way around DHL Stadium 😉.#iamastormer #stefanisastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/OaDOBoldlN — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 12, 2022 "The team has been playing some incredible rugby and I can't wait to get involved again," he said. Dobson added that they are keen to see what Ungerer’s ‘great game variety’ can do for them. "Stefan really impressed when he was here at the start of the season and it is fantastic to have him back in the fold.

