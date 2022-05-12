Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, May 12, 2022

Stefan Ungerer rejoins Stormers on two-year deal

Stefan Ungerer has rejoined the Stormers. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Published 4h ago

Scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer will rejoin the Stormers squad next week on a two-year deal.

Ungerer, who was on loan for John Dobson’s side in the first five games of their United Rugby Championship campaign, will return on a short-term loan again in the coming week, with his two-year contract starting in July.

The Stormers will face Scarlets in their final league game in Wales on May 21, and Ungerer will be available for the clash. After that, he will return to Griquas before his move back to Cape Town.

Ungerer says he is looking forward to settling in the Cape again.

"It is great to be back and know that I will be settled here for the next two years.

"The team has been playing some incredible rugby and I can't wait to get involved again," he said.

Dobson added that they are keen to see what Ungerer’s ‘great game variety’ can do for them.

"Stefan really impressed when he was here at the start of the season and it is fantastic to have him back in the fold.

"He has shown great variety in his game and can make an impact in any conditions, so we are all looking forward to seeing what he can do once he has settled here," he said.

@WynonaLouw

