Steven Kitshoff, Salmaan Moerat to captain the Stormers against the Bulls in URC clash

Cape Town - Steven Kitshoff and Salmaan Moerat will captain the Stormers against the Bulls in their United Rugby Championship clash in Pretoria on Saturday (kick-off 5:05pm). Springbok front-rower Kitshoff is set to make his first URC appearance in the North-South clash. Among the backs, Damian Willemse and scrumhalf Herschel who will start at fullback and scrum half respectively - Jantjies will also feature in the competition for the first time.

Up front, loose forwards Deon Fourie and Hacjivah Dayimani both make their return from injury. The duo both featured for Western Province in the Currie Cup opener against the Lions last week, with Fourie joining Evan Roos and Ernst van Rhyn in the loose trio and Dayimani set to bring some excitement and impact off the bench. Moerat will link up with Springbok Marvin Orie in the second row, with Scarra Ntubeni and Sazi Sandi completing the front row alongside Kitshoff.

Stormers head coach John Dobson said that after the training they’ve put in, the guys are keen to go out there and show what they can do. “It has been good to have this break and evaluate where we want to improve as a team, now it is about going out there and executing those plans accurately. “The players have trained well and everyone is very motivated to show what we are capable of up in Pretoria this weekend,” he said.

Dobson added that with two Springbok fullbacks in the squad, there is a plan to get the most out of both Willemse and Gelant going forward. "We have two exceptional talents in Damian and Warrick and we have mapped out a way to make the most of that over the next few weeks, which is a crucial period for us. Both of them have bought in and are excited about making as big an impact as possible," he said.