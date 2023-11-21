Stormers and Springbok centre Juan de Jongh hangs up his boots

Stormers and Springboks centre Juan de Jongh on Monday announced his retirement from professional rugby. The 35-year-old’s news was confirmed by the Stormers in a post on X, formerly twitter.

The Stormers said: “A DHL Stormers legend bows out. All the best in retirement @JuanDeJongh and thanks for all you did for this team over the years. #iamastormer #dhldelivers #jubba"

Stormers stalwart After making his debut for Western Province in 2010, De Jongh would go on to make 73 appearances for the Province over two stints - 2010 to 2017 and again in the 2021 season. De Jongh also notched up 97 caps for the Stormers since 2010. He added another three appearances for the Stormers in his return in 2021 to make it to 100 caps for the Cape side. He won a number of Currie Cup titles for WP, the highlight being the side’s 2012 victory over the Sharks at Kings Park. In that game he scored a vital try, before performing his signature “Gangnam Style’ celebration.