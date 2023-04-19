Stormers and WP flyhalf Kade Wolhuter says 'bring it on' after another big knee injury

Cape Town – Kade Wolhuter had just put together a solid run of games after recovering from a major knee injury, but now the talented Stormers and Western Province flyhalf’s career has sustained another setback. The 21-year-old pivot announced on Instagram on Tuesday night that he has now suffered yet another ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury – which generally keeps players sidelined for ninth months – in his right leg, having recovered from one on his left leg in 2021.

He had to wade through the mental effects of such a significant injury as well, and took enough time to make his comeback to the pitch last year. Wolhuter began at Currie Cup level, and then produced an assured performance for the Stormers in a 36-19 win over the Scarlets in Cape Town last November, but has had to be patient to receive further URC opportunities as Manie Libbok has been in outstanding form, while Damian Willemse can also operate in the No 10 jersey. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kade Wolhuter (@kadewolhuter) Wolhuter started at flyhalf in a weakened side that went down 35-5 to Ulster in Belfast in January, and since then, produced two excellent displays for WP in the Currie Cup in victories over the Lions at Ellis Park and the Blue Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.

So, he was experiencing an upward curve and could have been a real option off the Stormers bench for Friday’s clash against Benetton in Stellenbosch (6.30pm kickoff), after Libbok had a goal-kicking nightmare in last weekend’s 26-24 defeat to Munster. Wolhuter is a sharp-shooter at the posts, and with Willemse having had his fair share of goal-kicking issues in his career, the youngster could have added real value in the URC playoff stages as well as every point is vital in knockout rugby. But while it’s not to be for the Paul Roos Gymnasium product at the moment, he is ready for the long journey back to the pitch.

Wolhuter started at flyhalf for WP in their 26-17 loss to the Cheetahs at the weekend, and was replaced by Jean-Luc du Plessis in the 64th minute. “What a way to bring the season to an end! Second ruptured ACL, right knee this time, so at least I’ll be symmetrical! Tough 9 months ahead of me, but we’ve done it once before so bring it on again,” Wolhuter posted on Instagram. He received a number of well wishes from his teammates, with Willemse writing “You gonna come back even better”, while wing Leolin Zas – who is set to make his return from injury this week – adding “Stay strong brother”.

Centre Juan de Jongh posted “Stay strong kadey!! Lots of footy still to come”, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Joseph Dweba, Suleiman Hartzenberg and Imad Khan were among the teammates who also added their support. Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who is also a superb goal-kicker, could now start at flyhalf for WP – having played at fullback against the Cheetahs last week – in Wolhuter’s absence in Friday’s Currie Cup encounter against the champion Pumas in Mbombela (4.30pm kickoff), although the 2022 Junior Springbok captain is an option to bolster the Stormers against Benetton as well. Dobson will name both the Stormers and WP match-day squads on Thursday.