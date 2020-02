Juarno Augustus will pack down at No 8 for the Stormers at Ellis Park. Picture: Backpagepix

The Stormers have made three changes and one positional switch for their Super Rugby match against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 3.05pm).



At scrumhalf, Godlen Masimla gets his first start of the season in the absence of Herschel Jantjies, who's nursing a sternoclavicular injury.





Up front, Juarno Augustus also gets his first start after returning from injury. He will start at No 8 in the place of Johan du Toit, who moves into the No 6 jumper with Jaco Coetzee unavailable for the Round Three clash as he's still recovering from a concussion.