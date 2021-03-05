Stormers duo Sergeal Petersen and Sihle Njezula in starting line-up for Griquas clash

CAPE TOWN - Outside backs Sergeal Petersen and Sihle Njezula come into the Stormers starting line-up for the preparation match against the Tafel Lager Griquas in Kimberley on Tuesday.

Petersen is at fullback in place of the injured Tristan Leyds and Njezula gets an opportunity on the right wing for the preparation match, which kicks off at 16h45 at Tafel Lager Park.

There are a number of changes on the replacements bench, with props Kwenzo Blose and Lee-Marvin Mazibuko along with loose forward Evan Roos and flyhalf Chris Schreuder all set to make an impact later in the game.

Stormers coach Rito Hlungwani said that the trip up to Kimberley will be a challenge that the players must embrace.

"Tafel Lager Griquas are always highly motivated when they play us and we are looking forward to rising to meet that challenge.