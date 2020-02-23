CAPE TOWN - Top of the table Stormers have no plans to rotate their team and rest players after four successive Super Rugby victories, seeing their next match against the Blues as vital in their bid to keep their winning momentum on track.
"We are going to go full out, it's massive," said Stormers coach John Dobson ahead of Saturday’s clash at Newlands, where the Cape Town-based side have won three times already this season and conceded just a single try.
"The Blues always box well here, we know what sort of game it's going to be.
"It will be physical, niggly, every cliche you can think of. But they've got some real X-factor too and I think it will be a classic South Africa versus New Zealand game.
"It's going to be a great game. They are a much better team than their log position suggests," said Dobson, whose side are the only team to have won all their games so far in this year’s competition.