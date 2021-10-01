Stormers make six changes for URC clash against Munster, Brok Harris included

CAPE TOWN - Stormers head coach John Dobson has made six changes to his side for their United Rugby Championship encounter with Munster on Saturday. The Round Two clash, which kicks off at 8.35pm (SA time) will take place at Thomond Park in Limerick.

Lock Adre Smith and scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer will make their first starts for the Stormers in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship encounter with Munster on Saturday, while prop Brok Harris will earn his 94th Stormers cap in his first appearance for the team since 2014. ALSO READ: Stormers ‘have enough firepower’, but discipline vital against Munster Smith joins captain Salmaan Moerat in the second row, while Nama Xaba starts at openside flank in place of the injured Deon Fourie.

“These are the sorts of games that every player wants to be involved in, so our players will leave it all out there this weekend. “We will have to be accurate in our execution in all areas against a good Munster side and we are excited to see what the players coming in can add,” he said. Stormers: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Willie Engelbrecht, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 Salmaan Moerat, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Brok Harris.