Stormers must improve to claim pot of gold at the end of Rainbow Cup

CAPE TOWN - While they produced a superb performance in their 44-12 thrashing of the Lions at the weekend, Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman says they still have some way to go before the Rainbow Cup kicks off next month. The Stormers put on a top display at Cape Town Stadium in a game that was a proper follow-up to their pleasing performance against the Bulls at Loftus last week. ALSO READ: Abner van Reenen makes most rate start as Stormers down Lions While they were in top form as a collective, there were also some fine individual performances, with flyhalf Abner van Reenen right at the top of that list. That doesn’t mean the work can stop here, Snyman explained.

"There’s still a fair bit to go. If you look at the Sharks performance against the Bulls, you realise that the Bulls are still a quality side. I think all four teams will be very competitive come the Rainbow Cup,” Snyman said.

"What we are happy with are the areas we want to work on, and they have improved. There have been some good signs, but we are still a work in progress and we still need to get better."

The DHL Stormers started like a house on fire and did not look back in their clash against the Emirates Lions.



Herschel Jantjies dotted down the first of his two tries inside the first 30 seconds of the match.

On Van Reenen’s performance in his first starting berth and what it means for the No 10 jersey, Snyman said: “We’ll look closely at the games, but we have a guy like Tim Swiel who is injured. However, we’ll assess and see where we are and which player is needed for a specific game and select accordingly.”

The contributions of the back three of Damian Willemse, Seabelo Senatla and Sergeal Petersen also copped praise from Snyman, who was the head coach for the Lions game after Rito Hlungwani and Labeeb Levy also got a chance to be in the main seat in previous games.

"The back three’s performance was good and we started well in the way we wanted to play. The guys inside of them gave them space to play, but I’m really happy for Seabelo.

He’s had a few injuries, but to come back from a big injury like he had, that’s promising. We know what Sergeal can do, but there are guys like Leolin Zas and Edwill van der Merwe who performed well," Snyman said.

"It’s a good sign of depth where we can rotate our squad and the next guy coming in can do the job as well as the next one.

"The Rainbow Cup is closer to the (British & Irish) Lions series, so the guys will play quite hard for the available spots."

