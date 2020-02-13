Wishing @MrMbonambi2 all the best with his recovery after he had surgery on his hamstring. We know you will be back stronger than ever Bongi! #iamastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/dKXwUDSwS8— DHL STORMERS (@THESTORMERS) February 12, 2020
But tomorrow, in a starting berth, will serve as a chance to put those big hits, those massive ball-carries, those gainline-marauding ways and overall athletic ability on show and cause the Lions all sorts of problems at Ellis Park.
And it's a showcase John Dobson is looking forward to.
“He’s one of our top loose forwards. He’s got real X-factor. He plays similarly to Jaco Coetzee, so when Jaco got injured it was a no brainer‚” Dobson said about Augustus, who recently returned from injury, again.
The Stormers have gone with a six-two split again, just like the Lions, who have named Springbok Willem Alberts on the bench, an inclusion that will no doubt add some bulk and physicality to the Lions' pack later in the game.
Not that it bothers Dobson, though. And with his pack and the reinforcement he has on the bench, it shouldn't.
Here is your DHL Stormers team to face the Emirates Lions in Joburg on Saturday.
“He’s a great forward and a great Springbok, but this competition takes you a few weeks to get into it. It will take some adaptation and I’m sure they’ll try and ease him in to make a big impact, " he said during the team announcement.
"Coming off the bench he is also going to be met by Frans‚ JD and Cobus, so I’m not too concerned."
And with Trokkie there to do some early damage, why should he be?
Stormers Team: 15 Dillyn Leyds 14 Sergeal Petersen 13 Ruhan Nel 12 Jamie Roberts 11 Seabelo Senatla 10 Damian Willemse 9 Godlen Masimla 8 Juarno Augustus 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit 6 Johan du Toit 5 Chris van Zyl 4 Salmaan Moerat 3 Wilco Louw 2 Scarra Ntubeni 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)
Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon 17 Ali Vermaak 18 Frans Malherbe 19 JD Schickerling 20 Cobus Wiese 21 Ernst van Rhyn 22 Paul de Wet 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis.@WynonaLouw IOL