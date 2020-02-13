The Stormers have made three changes and one positional switch to their starting lineup for their Super Rugby game at Ellis Park (kickoff 3.05pm), with two of those changes coming in the loose trio.





At scrumhalf, Godlen Masimla gets his first start of the season in the absence of Herschel Jantjies, who's nursing a sternoclavicular injury he picked up ahead of the Bulls game.





Up front, Augustus also gets his first start after returning from injury. He will start at No 8 in the place of Johan du Toit, who moves into the No 6 jumper with Jaco Coetzee unavailable for the Round Three clash as he's still recovering from a concussion.





In the front row, scrummaging machine Wilco Louw, who will join English club Harlequins after the Super Rugby season, comes into the run-on side, with Frans Malherbe providing strong cover on the bench.





Among the replacements, fit-again JD Schickerling will provide second-row cover alongside Cobus Wiese, while Paul de Wet, who can cover scrumhalf and wing, will make his first appearance for the Stormers in 2020.





For Augustus, voted World Rugby Under-20 Championship Player of the Tournament in 2017, or simply the world's best U20 player, injuries have interrupted his much-anticipated climb since bossing the junior international tournament three years ago.





Wishing @MrMbonambi2 all the best with his recovery after he had surgery on his hamstring. We know you will be back stronger than ever Bongi! #iamastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/dKXwUDSwS8 — DHL STORMERS (@THESTORMERS) February 12, 2020