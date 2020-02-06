Coach John Dobson has made two injury-enforced changes to his starting pack to play the Bulls. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Stormers coach John Dobson has made two injury-enforced changes to his starting pack for their Super Rugby clash against the Bulls. 

In the loose trio, Johan du Toit comes in at No 8 in the place of regular skipper Siya Kolisi, who was ruled out for at least six to eight weeks after suffering a grade three medial collateral ligament tear (knee) in their opener against the Hurricanes. 

Hooker Scarra Ntubeni is the other change up front and will pack down alongside Springboks Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff. Bongi Mbonambi, who started against the New Zealanders, will be out of action for four to six weeks. 

On the bench, fit-again Cobus Wiese offers second-row backup, with David Meihuizen dropping out of the match day squad. 

Juarno Augustus also makes his return among the replacements, while Jean-Luc du Plessis offers a kicking option in the No 23 jersey. 

The Stormers team is: 

15 Dillyn Leyds 14 Sergeal Petersen 13 Ruhan Nel 12 Jamie Roberts 11 Seabelo Senatla 10 Damian Willemse 9 Herschel Jantjies 8 Johan du Toit 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit 6 Jaco Coetzee 5 Chris van Zyl 4 Salmaan Moerat 3 Frans Malherbe (100th Stormers cap) 2 Scarra Ntubeni 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain) 

Replacements

16 Chad Solomon 17 Ali Vermaak 18 Wilo Louw 19 Cobus Wiese 20 Ernst van Rhyn 21 Juarno Augustus 22 Godlen Masimla 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis.

