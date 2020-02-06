CAPE TOWN – Stormers coach John Dobson has made two injury-enforced changes to his starting pack for their Super Rugby clash against the Bulls.
In the loose trio, Johan du Toit comes in at No 8 in the place of regular skipper Siya Kolisi, who was ruled out for at least six to eight weeks after suffering a grade three medial collateral ligament tear (knee) in their opener against the Hurricanes.
Hooker Scarra Ntubeni is the other change up front and will pack down alongside Springboks Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff. Bongi Mbonambi, who started against the New Zealanders, will be out of action for four to six weeks.
WATCH: @THESTORMERS coach John Dobson explains why he picked Johan du Toit at No 8 in the absence of the injured @SiyaKolisi_Bear for Saturday’s @VodacomRugga #SuperRugby derby against the @BlueBullsRugby. pic.twitter.com/o6xEjv8Ktd— IOL Sport (@IOLsport) February 6, 2020