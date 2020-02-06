Coach John Dobson has made two injury-enforced changes to his starting pack to play the Bulls. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Stormers coach John Dobson has made two injury-enforced changes to his starting pack for their Super Rugby clash against the Bulls.

In the loose trio, Johan du Toit comes in at No 8 in the place of regular skipper Siya Kolisi, who was ruled out for at least six to eight weeks after suffering a grade three medial collateral ligament tear (knee) in their opener against the Hurricanes.