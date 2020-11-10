3 in-form Stormers stars who can fill in the blanks against the Cheetahs

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers’ performance against Griquas was a much-improved effort to the ones we saw against the Lions, the Pumas and Bulls. They looked better on attack as they created good opportunities, rounded some of them off nicely and finally got that fluidity they had been missing until the trip to Kimberley. Also, they didn’t leak a single try – which is a big positive seeing as their defence was a major shortcoming in their 39-6 defeat at Loftus. While the Stormers’ display against Griquas would certainly have boosted their confidence ahead of their meeting with the Cheetahs at Newlands on Saturday, the main goal this week should be to build on what they did in their fourth game and also to fill in the blanks in the areas where they weren’t at 100%. There were also some big individual contributions against Griquas, and there’s no doubt that they will want to take that form to Newlands as well.

So, here are three players who starred at the weekend and can play a big role against the Cheetahs – who will be a much bigger challenge than the last opponents – as well.

Warrick Gelant

How good was this guy? Wherever something happened on attack, the fullback was never too far away.

He spotted and exploited space, sent the ball in all the right directions and contributed two excellent try assists, thanks to that vision, eye for a gap and skills.

Whether it was a simple draw and-pass, a perfectly-timed offload or whether he spiced things up with some stepping, Gelant was a real presence in the Stormers backline when it came to creating opportunities for those around him.

Angelo Davids also crossed the tryline in Kimberley, and that devastating pace was clear to see.

Angelo Davids

While the rest of us are fuelled by food and water, this guy seems to be fuelled by tries.

He was lethal in the Under-21 competition, and judging by his stats, hat-tricks were his special of the day.

The Blitzbok star also crossed the tryline in Kimberley, and that devastating pace was clear to see. While the Stormers have no shortage of quality wings – with Seabelo Senatla, Sergeal Petersen, Leolin Zas, and the injured Edwill van der Merwe – it’s exciting to think of what Davids can bring to the Cape side. And he has a good chance to show us this weekend.

Stormers No 8 Juarno Augustus was at his bullying best against Griquas. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Juarno Augustus

He was at his bullying best against Griquas as he made sure to remind the opposition that he was on the field with another physical display, while he also added some softer touches – like that superb offload from ground in the build-up to Dan du Plessis’ try.

Augustus is a monster when it comes to his carries and hard-hitting ways, but he can do more than that, and another reminder of that this weekend will be a treat.

