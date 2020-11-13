3 things that can help the Bulls chase perfection in Super Rugby Unlocked

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The Bulls have won four out of their five Super Rugby Unlocked matches and can secure their first piece of silverware under coach Jake White with a bonus-point victory over the Pumas next Friday at Loftus Versfeld. But not everything has been perfect, and here are three challenges they need to confront for the rest of the season ... IMPROVE SCRUM The scrum has been one of the areas where the Bulls haven’t quite fired yet. Springbok tighthead Trevor Nyakane rescued the pack somewhat when he came on to replace Marcel van der Merwe after just 30 minutes against the Sharks, after Ox Nche won a few scrum penalties.

For the rest of the matches, though, it has been up-and-down for the Bulls in this set-piece. They have been solid without being spectacular, and while Jacques van Rooyen has done an admirable job at loosehead prop, he is not quite the juggernaut that injured Springbok Lizo Gqoboka is.

Gqoboka (calf) may be back for next week’s clash against the Pumas, but fellow prop Simphiwe Matanzima (Achilles) won’t play again anytime soon.

Hooker Johan Grobbelaar was withdrawn from the Lions game just before kick-off with an undisclosed injury, so White will hope that the latter is also ready to face the Pumas.

REPLACE JENKINS

If ever there was someone keen to put his hand up for Springbok selection, it is Jason Jenkins.

Jason Jenkins has thrown his body around the pitch and has been one of the stand-out Bulls forwards. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images via BackpagePix

Having witnessed the Bok World Cup triumph first-hand – he was playing for Toyota Verblitz in Japan and attended the final – the 24-yearold has been a man on a mission to add to his lone Test cap.

Jenkins has thrown his body around the pitch and has been one of the stand-out Bulls forwards, alongside flank Marco van Staden.

Apart from his primary duties, where he has excelled to top the line-outs list with 24, his work-rate has been exemplary. He has made 29 carries, which places him joint-sixth in the tournament, while he has also made his fair share of tackles and cleaned-out rucks with venom.

But he has returned to his Japanese club now. White has a number of candidates who can wear the No 4 jersey. One would think Sintu Manjezi would be next-in-line, as he played in that position for the Cheetahs before moving to Loftus Versfeld, and has been on the bench for the Bulls.

With his old Cheetahs teammate Walt Steenkamp arriving from Bloemfontein at the start of November, White could also opt to play two No 5 locks together in the second row in Steenkamp and incumbent Ruan Nortje.

KEEP HUNGER ALIVE

Having swept aside all but the Cheetahs so far the Bulls are well set to claim the Super Rugby Unlocked championship and top the log going into the Currie Cup tournament.

But they will have to dig deep into their mental reserves to maintain their hunger for the rest of the South African season.

They have produced inconsistent performances up to now: dominant in the warm-up against the Sharks, two average displays against Griquas and the Cheetahs, then a double dose of razzle-dazzle against the Sharks and Stormers.

That was followed by another iffy game last week, where the Lions led at half-time.

The Bulls are about to wrap up the Super Rugby Unlocked title, and have to keep working hard on the pitch in the hot summer months – when they would normally be hitting the beaches, braaing and spending time with their families over the festive season.

Can they keep going until January 23, the day the Currie Cup final will be played?

@ashfakmohamed