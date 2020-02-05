Brits’ impact at the Bulls (and for the Springboks) last season is well documented and now the same Pretoria franchise, the Lions and the Stormers, and to a lesser extent the Sharks, hope to score big from the signing of players very much in the latter stages of their careers.
Brits, now 38, has finally called it a day, but the Bulls believe flyhalf Morne Steyn, at 35, lock Juandre Kruger (34) and Josh Strauss at 33 - all signed from clubs in Europe to play Super Rugby this year - will help rejuvenate the three-time competition winners.
At the Lions, tighthead Jannie du Plessis (37) and loose-forwards Willem Alberts (35) and Jaco Kriel (30) have been brought in - also from abroad - to add depth and experience to a young squad that has lost several key players in the last two years.
The Stormers have backed former Wales international Jamie Roberts (33) to teach and guide the plethora of young backs in their squad, while at the Sharks, hooker Craig Burden (34) and outside back JP Pietersen (33) are deemed good enough to still play top-flight rugby, and why not?