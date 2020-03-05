Alberts, Simelane start for Lions

Exciting young centre Wandisile Simelane has been picked to start in the No 13 jersey for the Lions when they take on the Rebels in a round six Super Rugby match in Melbourne on Saturday.

It will be Simelane’s first start of the 2020 season after previously playing off the bench.

Also in the starting team for the first time this year is veteran 35-year-old loose-forward Willem Alberts. The former Springbok star returned to Joburg and the Lions at the end of last year after spending the last eight years playing for, first, the Sharks, and then Stade Francais.

Simelane takes the place of Manny Rass, while Alberts comes in for the injured Vincent Tshituka.

The other change to the Lions starting team that lost to the Waratahs in Sydney last week is at hooker where Pieter Jansen returns in place of Jan-Henning Campher.