All Blacks’ North-South match postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions in New Zealand

WELLINGTON - The North-South rugby match scheduled for Auckland's Eden Park on August 29 has been postponed for one week because of a Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions preventing the teams from training together, New Zealand Rugby said on Friday.

New Zealand's government last week imposed a lockdown in Auckland and social distancing restrictions for the rest of the country after a re-emergence of the novel coronavirus in the country's largest city.

The match, between composite sides representing the country's two main islands, would now be played on September 5, NZR's Head of Professional Rugby Chris Lendrum said.

"We're disappointed that the game can't go ahead at this stage next week, but we understand and respect the Government's decision," Lendrum said in a statement.

"We're no different from hundreds of other New Zealanders who have also had their requests for exemption turned down, so we have to abide by the decision."