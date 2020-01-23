Everitt has worked with Am since he arrived at the Sharks as an unassuming youngster from the Eastern Cape and has watched him grow steadily over the last four years into one of the best outside centres in the world.
Everitt has also been in a prime position to see this man of few words grow in stature among his teammates, and Everitt also has known that some of the best Sharks captains of the professional era have spoken only when necessary, chosen their words carefully and at all times led by example on and off the field. Gary Teichmann and Wayne Fyvie spring to mind
“The players cheered the roof (off) when Lukhanyo was announced,” Everitt said at a press conference yesterday at Jonsson Kings Park. “He is a very popular choice indeed.
“Lukanyo and I go back a long way to his first days at the Sharks when we promptly loaned him to the Kings to get some Super Rugby experience and he came back and slotted in and has grown each season to the point that he was an automatic choice for me... a quiet guy who is popular among his mates.