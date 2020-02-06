Springbok fullback Andries Coetzee is back in the Lions teams for this weekend’s round two Super Rugby match against the Reds at Ellis Park.
Coetzee, who only returned to Joburg last week after a short stint playing in Japan over the Christmas season, replaces Tiaan Swanepoel, who started against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires last weekend.
Exciting scrumhalf Morne van den Berg has been elevated to the starting team after playing off the bench last week, replacing the injured Andre Warner.
These are the only changes to the starting side that lost 38-8 last Saturday.
Lions boss Cash van Rooyen likened the 22-year-old Van den Berg to former Lions player and Springbok star Faf de Klerk.