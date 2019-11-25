Are Jannie and Carlu now part of the Lions pride?









Jannie du Plessis recently bid his French club goodbye after four years. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Are veteran Springboks star Jannie du Plessis and promising tighthead Carlu Sadie now officially Lions players? That was the big question doing the rounds on Monday afternoon after the Lions’ official twitter account posted a picture of the props in the Lions squad for the 2020 Super Rugby campaign. Included in the picture is veteran tighthead specialist Du Plessis (37), who has apparently joined the Joburg team from Montepellier, as well as Sadie (22), the powerhouse rookie No 3 who featured for the Lions in last year’s competition on loan, but played for Western Province in the Currie Cup. Both players had been rumoured to be on the Lions’ wishlist for next year, but the Lions have yet to officially welcome them to Joburg and the team. Kitch Christie said: ‘Give me a strong tighthead and I'll build you a strong team’. That is never truer than now with retired Springbok tighthead prop @julianred3 now heading up the Lions front-row factory in conjunction with another former Springbok Wessel Roux.#LionsPride pic.twitter.com/7jlovxhQHh — Emirates Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) November 25, 2019

A short biography of Du Plessis – that accompanied the photograph – said: “Arguably the most experienced South African tighthead prop. He played 70 Tests for the Springboks including winning the World Cup in 2007, spent the last four years at Montpellier, and before that eight years at the Sharks. He is ecstatic to see out his long and illustrious career at the Lions.”

The Lions’ scrumming coaches for the next season will be former Bok Julian Redelinghuys, who had to give up the game three years ago because of a neck injury, and fellow former Bok Wessel Roux.

The Lions will be led by new coach Ivan van Rooyen in 2020, following the departure of former boss Swys de Bruin.

Great news for the Joburgers as rugby veteran Jannie du Plessis and the dynamic Carlu Sadie are named as two of the props for Vodacom Super Rugby 2020. https://t.co/ZVIXCmtfz9 — vodacomrugby (@VodacomRugga) November 25, 2019

IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook