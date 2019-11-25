JOHANNESBURG – Are veteran Springboks star Jannie du Plessis and promising tighthead Carlu Sadie now officially Lions players?
That was the big question doing the rounds on Monday afternoon after the Lions’ official twitter account posted a picture of the props in the Lions squad for the 2020 Super Rugby campaign. Included in the picture is veteran tighthead specialist Du Plessis (37), who has apparently joined the Joburg team from Montepellier, as well as Sadie (22), the powerhouse rookie No 3 who featured for the Lions in last year’s competition on loan, but played for Western Province in the Currie Cup.
Both players had been rumoured to be on the Lions’ wishlist for next year, but the Lions have yet to officially welcome them to Joburg and the team.
Kitch Christie said: ‘Give me a strong tighthead and I'll build you a strong team’. That is never truer than now with retired Springbok tighthead prop @julianred3 now heading up the Lions front-row factory in conjunction with another former Springbok Wessel Roux.#LionsPride pic.twitter.com/7jlovxhQHh— Emirates Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) November 25, 2019