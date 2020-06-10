Australia's 'Super Rugby AU' competition confirmed for July 3

MELBOURNE - Australia's domestic "Super Rugby AU" schedule has been confirmed for July 3 to September 19 after getting approval from broadcasters, Rugby Australia said on Wednesday.

The competition, featuring the country's four Super Rugby teams and Perth-based Western Force, will have 10 weeks of round robin play before a two-week playoff series.

"Our focus is now back where it should be, getting ... Super Rugby AU up and running next month and watching our five Australian teams go head-to-head in week after week of Aussie derby action," RA interim CEO Rob Clarke said in a statement.

Australia will become the second nation to resume professional rugby after the coronavirus shutdown, with New Zealand set to open "Super Rugby Aotearoa" this weekend.

The broader Super Rugby season, which featured teams from New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan, was suspended in March after seven rounds following the travel restrictions and border controls to curb the spread of Covid-19.