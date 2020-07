Australia's Super Rugby players take 30% pay cut as league resumes

SYDNEY – Australia's Super Rugby players have agreed to accept a 30% pay cut until the end of September, their governing body said on Wednesday, two days before the professional league resumes after a break enforced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Players, who accepted an average 60% pay cut in April, will now receive "a flat 70% of their contracted remuneration, eligible match payments and bonuses" until September 30, Rugby Australia said in a statement.

The deal will be re-negotiated before any Test match programme beyond then.

"Australians all around the country are currently facing an incredibly difficult economic environment and rugby is certainly no different," Rugby Australia CEO Rob Clarke said.

"The professional players have acknowledged the important role they play in ensuring the future health of rugby in Australia."