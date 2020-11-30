Bantom elected to WP Exco

CAPE TOWN - Ronald Bantom has been elected as a new member to the executive committee of the Western Province Rugby Football Union at a meeting held on Monday night.

WPRFU held elections to choose an additional member to serve on the exco after the position became vacant in June after Kevin Kiewietz walked away from the union as he was reportedly unhappy with dealings involving the Investec deal.

There were four nominees for the position left vacant – Romeo Adams, Ralphton Adams, Shamila Sulayman and Bantom were all in the running.

Bantom was set to contest the WPRFU vice-presidency with Spencer King back in 2018, but the latter was elected “unopposed” as Vice-President after an attempted High Court interdict from Bantom failed earlier the same day.

Bantom had been suspended by the WPRFU for disciplinary reasons and was thus unable to stand in the elections as he, according to then-president Thelo Wakefield, evaded a disciplinary hearing relating to an incident that occurred in August 2017, where he had a spat with Jessie Claasen of the Vuka Rugby development programme. Bantom tried to have the union’s disciplinary measures overturned in a court‚ but failed.