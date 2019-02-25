Bulls captain Lood de Jager picked up a shoulder injury against the Jaguares. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Things looked all hunky-dory for the Bulls after they thrashed the Stormers, but as they say, a week is a long time in rugby. From the heights of the 40-3 mauling of their arch rivals at Loftus Versfeld, the Pretoria outfit were given a bloody nose by the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday, losing 27-12.

And it turned out to be a blue Monday for coach Pote Human and his team, as they found out that captain Lood de Jager has been ruled out for the next two weeks with a shoulder injury.

“After our game in Argentina against the Jaguares, there is just one new injury concern. Lood de Jager left the field of play after 15 minutes with an injury to his shoulder,” Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw said in his medical report on Monday.

“He will be going for a scan tomorrow morning to determine the extent of the injury there. But he is definitely out for the next two weeks.”

That means Springbok lock De Jager’s impressive early-season momentum has been halted, as he will now miss Saturday’s Gauteng derby against the Lions at Ellis Park, as well as the following week’s showdown with the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld.

Youngster Eli Snyman was the back-up lock on the bench against the Jaguares, and may line up alongside Jason Jenkins at Ellis Park.

Bulls vice-captain for the season, flyhalf Handré Pollard, should be the man in charge in Johannesburg.

There are no players returning from injury who could face the Lions, but the likes of Travis Ismaiel, Jano Venter, Roelof Smit and Jaco Visagie will be back in training this week.

Wing Johnny Kotze has also been discharged from hospital after contracting viral meningitis, but will be out of action for another three weeks.

Vodacom Bulls Fitness Report vs Emirates Lions 2019



Proudly brought to you by @keyhealth_sa, @arrienelpharma and @NeoLifeSA#BullsFamily pic.twitter.com/ckGQi9Kobv — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) February 25, 2019





IOL Sport

