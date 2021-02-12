’Big year’ ahead as SA Rugby prepares for Rainbow Cup and Lions tour

CAPE TOWN - SA Rugby has lined up a number of “preparation fixtures” for the eight provincial teams ahead of the Rainbow Cup and the Springboks’ Tests against the British & Irish Lions. The series of encounters have been specifically designed by the Rugby Department of SA Rugby and the competing unions to meet teams’ high performance needs against the landscape of the pandemic and to prepare them for the coming season. One significant change is that teams will play on a ten-day cycle (rather than each week) to manage Covid testing protocols. ALSO READ: We’re desperate for Lions tour to go ahead, says Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus The eight teams – the EP Elephants join the seven sides that competed in Super Rugby Unlocked and the Currie Cup from October last year – have been split into two groups and will play cross-pool matches between 27 February and 27 March, ensuring four encounters for every side.

Pool A will consist of Bulls, Lions, Griquas and Cheetahs, and they will play the four sides in Pool B, namely the Sharks, Stormers, Pumas and EP Elephants.

ALSO READ: We can provide a safe haven for British and Irish Lions tour, says Rugby Australia’s Andy Marinos

Venues and kickoff times must still be confirmed, but the four matches in the opening round will see the Bulls host the EP Elephants, the Lions take on the Pumas, the Sharks squaring off against Griquas, and Stormers up against the Cheetahs.

“It’s imperative that we get the new season underway as soon as possible as we have a big year ahead, with preparing our players for the British & Irish Lions a top priority, but also providing opportunities for all teams to get match fit with an eye on entry into European competitions, and our planned local season,” said Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby.

“These matches will provide our top players with further opportunities to test themselves against the best in South Africa, while our match officials will also get some valuable game-time under the belt.”

Preparation series fixtures (home teams named first, kick-off times and venues to be confirmed):

Saturday, February 27

Bulls v EP Elephants

Lions v Pumas

Sunday, February 28

Sharks v Griquas

Stormers v Cheetahs

Tuesday, March 9

Cheetahs v Sharks

Griquas v Stormers

Wednesday, March 10

Pumas v Bulls

EP Elephants v Lions

Friday, March 19

Bulls v Stormers

Lions v Sharks

Saturday, March 20

Pumas v Cheetahs

EP Elephants v Griquas

Saturday, March 27

Cheetahs v EP Elephants

Griquas v Pumas

Sharks v Bulls

Stormers v Lions

IOL Sport