’Big year’ ahead as SA Rugby prepares for Rainbow Cup and Lions tour
CAPE TOWN - SA Rugby has lined up a number of “preparation fixtures” for the eight provincial teams ahead of the Rainbow Cup and the Springboks’ Tests against the British & Irish Lions.
The series of encounters have been specifically designed by the Rugby Department of SA Rugby and the competing unions to meet teams’ high performance needs against the landscape of the pandemic and to prepare them for the coming season.
One significant change is that teams will play on a ten-day cycle (rather than each week) to manage Covid testing protocols.
ALSO READ: We’re desperate for Lions tour to go ahead, says Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus
The eight teams – the EP Elephants join the seven sides that competed in Super Rugby Unlocked and the Currie Cup from October last year – have been split into two groups and will play cross-pool matches between 27 February and 27 March, ensuring four encounters for every side.
Pool A will consist of Bulls, Lions, Griquas and Cheetahs, and they will play the four sides in Pool B, namely the Sharks, Stormers, Pumas and EP Elephants.
ALSO READ: We can provide a safe haven for British and Irish Lions tour, says Rugby Australia’s Andy Marinos
Venues and kickoff times must still be confirmed, but the four matches in the opening round will see the Bulls host the EP Elephants, the Lions take on the Pumas, the Sharks squaring off against Griquas, and Stormers up against the Cheetahs.
“It’s imperative that we get the new season underway as soon as possible as we have a big year ahead, with preparing our players for the British & Irish Lions a top priority, but also providing opportunities for all teams to get match fit with an eye on entry into European competitions, and our planned local season,” said Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby.
“These matches will provide our top players with further opportunities to test themselves against the best in South Africa, while our match officials will also get some valuable game-time under the belt.”
Preparation series fixtures (home teams named first, kick-off times and venues to be confirmed):
Saturday, February 27
Bulls v EP Elephants
Lions v Pumas
Sunday, February 28
Sharks v Griquas
Stormers v Cheetahs
Tuesday, March 9
Cheetahs v Sharks
Griquas v Stormers
Wednesday, March 10
Pumas v Bulls
EP Elephants v Lions
Friday, March 19
Bulls v Stormers
Lions v Sharks
Saturday, March 20
Pumas v Cheetahs
EP Elephants v Griquas
Saturday, March 27
Cheetahs v EP Elephants
Griquas v Pumas
Sharks v Bulls
Stormers v Lions
IOL Sport