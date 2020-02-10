DURBAN – The Sharks have made the short trip from Dunedin to the New Zealand capital of Wellington where they lie in wait for a rejuvenated Hurricanes team, who fashioned a brave victory over the Jaguares in Buenos Aires at the weekend.
The last-minute win for the Canes will boost their morale as they counter their jet lag ahead of their third-round match against a Sharks team that is fully acclimatised, having arrived in New Zealand the day after beating the Bulls back in round one.
The Hurricanes had suffered a horrific round-one defeat to the Stormers at Newlands and few expected them to recover to beat the Jaguares, who in their first match had demolished the Lions.
And with 10 minutes to go on Saturday night in Buenos Aires and trailing by 11 points, it seemed the Hurricanes were in for more despair, but they dug deep to nail two late tries to snatch victory at the death, 26-23.
The Cell C Sharks showed too much class on Friday morning when they defeated the Highlanders 42-20 in a pulsating Vodacom Super Rugby clash at Forsyth Barr Stadium to maintain their 100% record this season
