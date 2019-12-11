The man they call “The Bone Collector” because of his big tackling is expected back in Joburg sometime next week to undergo medical testing at the Lions.
Alberts has played for Stade Francais for the last four years and before that he turned out for the Sharks and Lions.
Lions chief executive Rudolf Straeuli confirmed yesterday that the 35-year-old would arrive at the Lions next week.
“He will then undergo medicals. No contracts are signed before a player passes the medical tests,” said Straeuli.