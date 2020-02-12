CAPE TOWN – The injury storm is hitting Cape Town hard. Not so much in terms of quantity, but certainly quality.
Stormers head coach John Dobson yesterday confirmed that two of their biggest stars, Herschel Jantjies and Jaco Coetzee, are unlikely to feature in their first Super Rugby game away from Newlands this season.
Both Jantjies and Coetzee sat out training in a sweltering Riebeeck Kasteel yesterday morning with a sternoclavicular injury and concussion respectively.
“Herschel was lucky to play last week, he’s in doubt for this weekend. We’ll give him as much time as we can, but there’s a good chance he won’t play. But we’ll give him till Friday,” Dobson said. “Jaco is on a concussion RTP (return to play). He failed yesterday and you have to test it once a day for five days, so he’s unlikely.”
On the long-term injury list, the Stormers have been dealt a massive blow in that Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who was initially set to spend around up to six weeks on the sidelines, could now be ruled out for the remainder of the Super Rugby season.