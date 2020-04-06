Bright future ahead for Lions' Green

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

JOHANNESBURG – Amid the poor performances and several players failing to deliver on the opportunities afforded them, one Lions player who has stood tall this year and continued to show he has a bright future is young back Tyrone Green. While the Lions battled to just one win in six matches before the 2020 edition of the Super Rugby competition was suspended because of the spread of the coronavirus, 22-year-old Green was his team’s best backline player, even though he said recently he’d have liked to have made an even bigger impact. “I’m not unhappy with my form,” said the former Wits Varsity Cup star, reflecting on the first few rounds of action. “I haven’t made many mistakes, but I haven’t been able to influence games the way I would have liked so I’m always trying to improve and get better.” Green has indeed not been as influential as he was last year when he made his debut at Super Rugby level just a year after starring for the Junior Boks at the World Championships, but then he has switched between wing and fullback and had several different centre pairings run out for the Lions this season. “Yes, we have had a few changes in personnel and naturally it takes time to adjust to one another,” he said.

Tyrone Green has shown that he's anything but that colour and ready for the big time. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

New recruit from the Cape, Dan Kriel, has been an ever-present figure at No 12, but Duncan Matthews, Manny Rass and Wandsile Simelane have worn the No 13 on their backs this season.

And Green played the first four games at fullback and the last two on the wing. Even so, he has scored two tries in six games and been one of the competition’s most dangerous attackers out wide.

At this stage he ranks eighth for the number of defenders beaten (22) and has enjoyed 48 runs and made eight clean breaks. He’s also made eight try-assists.

So, where would Green like to settle - on the wing or at fullback? And, not surprisingly the well-built and powerful and speedy Green can also play at centre and at flyhalf.

“I’d like to settle at fullback, but I am comfortable playing on the wing. At fullback I think I can have more of an impact and use my creative side a bit more ... to create more opportunities for the team.”

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

The coronavirus outbreak has halted all sport worldwide and Green admitted he was “frustrated” that he couldn’t play at the moment.

“Yes, it’s very frustrating, I always want to play. All I can do is control what I can,” he said.

He, like his teammates, is following a specifically worked out training programme at home, to stay fit and healthy so that when sport is given the greenlight to resume he is ready to play.

"With this lockdown you have to be creative when it comes to training, so I’m always also trying new things,” he said.

It’s now a waiting game for Green and his teammates, but what is certain is that he has a bright future ahead of him and it would appear it’s not a case of if, but when, he will break through into the Test fold.





The Star

Like us on Facebook