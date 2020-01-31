SYDNEY – The Brumbies said on Friday they were "moving ahead" with preparations for their Super Rugby opener on Friday despite a state of emergency being called for Canberra and surrounding regions due to a massive bushfire south of the capital city.
The Australian Capital Territory First Minister Andrew Barr declared the emergency on Friday and with temperatures expected to exceed 41C (105.8°F) he described the Namadgi National Park fire as the "worst bushfire threat since ... 2003".
The Brumbies, who moved pre-season training to Newcastle for 10 days due to bushfire smoke, said there was no immediate threat to the game against Queensland Reds and used social media to broadcast an image of clear blue skies over Canberra Stadium.
The match kicks off at 7:15 p.m (10:15 SA Time).
The Super Rugby season opens with the Auckland Blues hosting fellow New Zealand side Waikato Chiefs earlier on Friday.