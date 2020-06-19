Brumbies to welcome small crowd in Australia reboot

MELBOURNE - The Brumbies have been given the green light for a crowd of up to 1,500 spectators at their Canberra Stadium when professional rugby returns to Australia in July after a four-month pause because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Brumbies will host the Melbourne Rebels on July 4 on the opening weekend of the domestic Super Rugby AU competition.

"We’re really happy that we will be able to have some of our members at our first game," Brumbies CEO Phil Thomson said in a statement. "We’re hopeful we will be able to have more of our members and supporters at games throughout the season."

The Brumbies said they expect crowd limits to be eased further before their second home match against the Queensland Reds on Aug. 1, pending approval from authorities, but gave no detail on specific arrangements to ensure social distancing.

Rugby union will be Australia's third major winter sport to resume, following rugby league and Australian Rules football's return to action in recent weeks.