DURBAN – The Bulls have made a positive start to their 2019 Super Rugby campaign but as coach Pote Human has warned, one game does not make a season. This weekend they face a completely different challenge when they take on the Jaguares in Buenos Aires, where they will be looking to overturn their dubious record against the South Americans.

A Jaguares scalp would not only be their first over the Argentina franchise in their own backyard but will be an important step in reversing a terrible record playing away from home.

They have won just two of their last 15 games away from the comforts of Loftus Versfeld.

We take a look at three key aspects that could help or stunt the Bulls in their pursuit of a second consecutive victory in this year’s competition.

Handre Pollard

The Springbok flyhalf has been one of the standouts for the Bulls and showed immense maturity with his game management in their 40-3 victory over the Stormers last weekend.

Pollard’s metronomic kicking boot has become one of the major assets for the Pretoria side, while his tactical kicking has also been an outstanding feature of his game.

Pollard’s last visit to Argentina was not a happy one as he produced a forgettable performance against Los Pumas in the Springboks’ 32-19 defeat in Mendoza.

But if Pollard’s current form is anything to go by, he is expected to relegate that day to a distant memory and turn it into a major positive for the Bulls.

Cornal Hendricks in action for the Blitzboks in November 2012. Photo: REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Cornal Hendricks

The former Springbok will get his first taste of Super Rugby since a heart condition nearly cost him his career and kept him out of the game for nearly four years.

Hendricks has made numerous attempts to secure a contract, both here and overseas, with the Bulls finally throwing his career a lifeline.

He will not only be looking to reward the Bulls for their vote of confidence in his abilities but he will also be looking to prove to himself that he still has the ability to play at the highest level.

Last weekend, former Blitzboks star Rosko Specman showed what a little bit of faith in a player can do when he scored two magical tries on debut for the Bulls against the Stormers.

The Bulls will be hoping the same hunger that has driven the ‘Specmagic’ will drive Hendricks to greater heights against the Jaguares.

Penalties

Although Bulls mentor Human praised his charges for a near perfect performance against the Stormers last weekend, he bemoaned the number of penalties they conceded.

The Bulls conceded 12 penalties against the Capetonians, while Human said they gave away four in the opening six minutes of that encounter.

This could be a major factor when playing in hostile territory away from home with slippery conditions expected to play a role.

