PRETORIA – The Bulls will go into the next two weeks with a gun against their head as desperation sets in to win their Super Rugby home games before they depart for their tour of Australasia. Coach Pote Human admitted their survival teetered on the results against the Waratahs and the Crusaders over the next two weekends.

Human, who has not been afraid to speak with candour throughout their topsy-turvy campaign, remained positive about his side’s chances of winning the tournament for the first time since 2010.

But a Ferrari without fuel is nothing more than a showpiece, and the Bulls will have to fill up their tank with two victories before they head on their four-week tour.

“I still believe we have the players to win the competition, but then we have to win the next two home games,” Human said.

“We know it is difficult overseas and we aren’t saying we can’t win there, but home games have to be won.

“We are first focusing on Saturday, then we will look at the rest of the season.”

The Bulls are still in a relatively good position in the South African Conference, lying in second place, four points adrift of the Sharks.

A bonus-point win over the Waratahs could see them climb back into the top spot and will give them a shot in the arm ahead of their clash against the Crusaders.

The Crusaders are considered their biggest threat over the next two weeks, but they will only add to the pressure if they slip up against the Tahs today.

Human knows full well the Waratahs will not be a walkover, as the Aussie franchise look to keep their campaign alive.

The Bulls mentor has effectively given his charges orders to step up a gear and bank some bonus points as they approach some choppy waters.

“The Waratahs will come for us, and if they can pick up a win at Loftus Versfeld, it will mean a lot to them,” Human said.

“Their conference is also tight between them and the Rebels, but at the moment, we are concerned with what we need to do, and that is to get four or five points.”

Human identified the forward battle as the critical area where the game will be won and lost.

His pack of forwards will have to get ascendancy over their Waratahs counterparts.

The Bulls will rely heavily on stalwarts like Lizo Gqoboka, Trevor Nyakane, Duane Vermeulen and RG Snyman to get the upper hand.

The home side will also have to cut out the unforced errors and ensure the Waratahs’ dangerous backline does not get turnover ball.

