PRETORIA – The Bulls will be targeting the Jaguares’ set piece as they look to beat the Argentinians in Buenos Aires for the first time in Super Rugby on Saturday. Coach Pote Human said that if the Bulls managed to boss the Jaguares’ pack, it would effectively take the sting out of their backline.

“We have to put their set piece under pressure. They rely on their forwards, which brings them into the game, and we have to stop them especially their big ball carriers,” Human said.

“The first four games are very important to us, and this is the second hurdle. Everybody knows the Bulls have never won in Buenos Aires before, and it would be awesome to get that one, and the confidence will be that much higher also winning away from home.”

Human said the wounded Jaguares would be hurting from their defeat to the Lions last weekend, which made them an even more dangerous prospect.

“The Jaguares still played well, they were a bit unlucky at times not to get tries, so it is going to be tough. They will be up for it after the loss at home, and they can’t afford to lose another one this early in the season,” he said.

“But the guys (Bulls players) got a lot of confidence out of the victory over the Stormers, and we didn’t expect it to go this well, but it was very good for us.”

The Bulls made a stunning start to their Super Rugby campaign with a polished performance against the Stormers over the weekend, claiming a 40-3 victory in Pretoria.

Human was buoyed by his team’s display against the Capetonians, and believed a similar performance could give them a rare victory in Argentina.

Nothing beats being in the stands at a #SuperPowered Vodacom #SuperRugby derby! It’s a great day out for the whole family.



You know what to do when Black Panther comes to town on 9 March – buy your ticket, dress up, have a blast and cheer on the Vodacom Bulls!@VodacomRugga pic.twitter.com/Ho2W04BVYi — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) February 20, 2019

“It is going to be tough. We know the Jaguares in Buenos Aires will get the crowd behind them and they play with passion and come with everything,” Human said.

“I think we played with the right game plan against the Stormers, and we will continue on with that we can do well.”

Meanwhile, Human only made one change to the side that beat the Stormers with former Springbok flyer Cornal Hendricks getting his first run for the Bulls.

What a debut! On this #TryTuesday we celebrate the new super hero in town, Rosko Specman!



Give this try your rating out of 10! Comment below!#BullsFamily #BULvSTO #Rugby #SuperRugby pic.twitter.com/YCuaNOJRa6 — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) February 19, 2019

Hendricks will replace Johnny Kotze, who has been withdrawn due to illness and will play in his first Super Rugby match since 2015 when he represented the Cheetahs.

“With Johnny, unfortunately, ruled out due to illness, I had little hesitation in bringing Cornal into the team,” Human said.

Bulls Team

Warrick Gelant, Cornal Hendricks, Jesse Kriel, Burger Odendaal, Rosko Specman, Handré Pollard, Embrose Papier, Duane Vermeulen, Hanro Liebenberg, Ruan Steenkamp, Lood de Jager (captain), Jason Jenkins, Trevor Nyakane, Schalk Brits, Lizo Gqoboka.

Bench: Corniel Els, Simphiwe Matanzima, Dayan van der Westhuizen, Eli Snyman, Thembelani Bholi, Ivan van Zyl, Manie Libbok, Dylan Sage.





Pretoria News

Like IOL Sport on Facebook