Bulls confirm Gio Aplon’s Super Rugby Unlocked season over

CAPE TOWN - When Gio Aplon went down against the Cheetahs last week, it looked bad, and now the Bulls have confirmed the worst for the former Springbok fullback.

Aplon, who celebrated his 38th birthday earlier this month, went on a dazzling run early in the Super Rugby Unlocked clash in Bloemfontein last Friday.

Director of rugby Jake White said after the 19-17 defeat that Aplon had sustained the injury when he used his side-step in the fourth minute, and that the man himself had suspected it was an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear, which normally requires surgery and a period of six to nine months on the sidelines.

Following the medical scans, Bulls spokesperson Shanil Mangaroo said on Monday that “Gio has definitely torn an ACL. He’s going for surgery on Wednesday, so that’s him out for a couple of months. ACL is normally six to eight months, so given the way the season is structured, that’s probably him done (for the season)”.

Aplon has shown glimpses of his class in the few games he’s featured in for the Bulls since moving to Pretoria from Japanese club rugby. Now the former Stormers stalwart will look to help youngster David Kriel, who is likely to take over at No 15 for Saturday’s showdown with the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld (7pm kickoff).