The Bulls’ two Springbok props, Trevor Nyakane and Lizo Gqoboka, are close to a return to action, and if all goes well, they will be considered for their team’s first Super Rugby game of the 2020 season next weekend. Nyakane has been sidelined since the early stages of last year’s Rugby World Cup when he tore his calf muscle against the All Blacks in the Springboks’ opening game, forcing him out of the tournament. And Gqoboka, who missed out on World Cup selection, is also available again after picking up a minor niggle while playing for Montpellier over the Christmas season.

Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw confirmed the good news about Nyakane and Gqoboka on Monday evening. “Trevor and Lizo have recovered fully from their injuries, and they will fall in with their team-mates in training on Wednesday. If all goes according to plan they’ll be available for selection for our first match against the Sharks (next weekend).”

Meanwhile, flank Marco van Staden will have to wait a little longer before he plays again. He is suffering with concussion, picked up in a recent warm-up game, and will be sidelined for up to six weeks, depending on his progress.

Also, fullback Warrick Gelant, who left the field on a stretcher during Sunday’s pre-season warm-up game against the Lions at the FNB Stadium, should be fine by next week and be available for the Sharks match. “He picked up a concussion and we’re following the relevant protocols and will assess Warrick again next week,” said Rossouw.