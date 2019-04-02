Pote Human will stay on in Pretoria for another year. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

PRETORIA – The Bulls will have some continuity in its coaching ranks with Pote Human extending his contract with the Pretoria-based team for another year with an option to extend. Human has had a relatively good start to his tenure as Bulls coach despite a few challenges including player injuries and a short period to prepare for the 2019 Super Rugby campaign.

He stepped into the void after former All Black coach John Mitchell resigned late last year to take up a coaching position with England.

The Bulls have won four of their six matches so far this season with the team showing signs of a resurgence, winning all four of their encounters against fellow South African sides.

“It’s a massive honour to be entrusted with this role, especially knowing that I have the backing of the people around me,” Human said. “It’s been a good start thus far, and I firmly believe that we are heading in the right direction as a team.

“However, there is a long season ahead with lots of work to be done, and I am excited to get on with things. I’d also like to sincerely thank the BBCo (Blue Bulls Company) for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.”

But it was not all sunshine and roses at Loftus with Bulls hooker Schalk Brits facing a four-week ban for foul play.

Brits received a four-week ban from the Sanzaar judicial committee for his role in the punch-up with Sharks hooker Akker van der Merwe in their match in Durban over the weekend.

News out of Loftus yesterday was that Brits would appeal the suspension, and will face a judicial committee hearing today.

Van der Merwe, in contrast, received a three-week ban after he instigated the ill-tempered exchange.

The duo both received red cards for the brawl during the match.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

While Van der Merwe accepted his punishment and received some leniency after he pleaded guilty for his indiscretions, Brits did not take his punishment on the chin and he will appeal what many would consider a heavy-handed suspension after the Bulls hooker seemed to be mostly on the receiving end of a flurry of punches from Van der Merwe.

Sanzaar made no mention of the appeal yesterday and instead sent out a release announcing that Brits would face a judicial committee hearing today. A four-week ban would see Brits miss out on matches against the Jaguares, Reds, Stormers and Waratahs should he fail with his appeal.

While the Bulls will miss Brits’ experience, they would be able to rely on Corniel Els to fill the void.

Meanwhile, the Bulls yesterday announced the arrival of tighthead prop Wiehahn Herbst, who will join the team on a three-year contract.





Pretoria News

Like us on Facebook